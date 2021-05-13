Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), Touchstone Exploration (OtherPBEGF) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on National Fuel Gas Company (NFG), Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF) and Crescent Point Energy (CPG) with bullish sentiments.

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on National Fuel Gas Company yesterday and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.38, close to its 52-week high of $53.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 46.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Black Stone Minerals.

National Fuel Gas Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $53.00.

Touchstone Exploration (PBEGF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Charlie Sharp maintained a Buy rating on Touchstone Exploration today and set a price target of p150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.3% and a 56.6% success rate. Sharp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Orca Exploration Group, Transglobe Energy, and Vaalco Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Touchstone Exploration with a $1.81 average price target.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

In a report released yesterday, Anthony Petrucci from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Crescent Point Energy, with a price target of C$6.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.16, close to its 52-week high of $4.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 40.3% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crescent Point Energy with a $5.59 average price target, representing a 30.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

