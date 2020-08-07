Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Murphy Oil (MUR) and Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Murphy Oil (MUR) and Centerpoint Energy (CNP) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Murphy Oil (MUR)

In a report released yesterday, Roger Read from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Murphy Oil. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 47.1% success rate. Read covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Delek US Holdings.

Murphy Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $14.25, representing a 1.4% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

In a report released yesterday, Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Centerpoint Energy. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 69.8% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as South Jersey Industries, Pinnacle West Capital, and Chesapeake Utilities.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Centerpoint Energy with a $20.33 average price target, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.