Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Matador Resources (MTDR), NuVista Energy (OtherNUVSF) and Phillips 66 (PSX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Matador Resources (MTDR), NuVista Energy (NUVSF) and Phillips 66 (PSX).

Matador Resources (MTDR)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Matador Resources on June 1 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -13.5% and a 32.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Concho Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Matador Resources with a $6.55 average price target.

NuVista Energy (NUVSF)

In a report issued on June 1, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on NuVista Energy, with a price target of C$1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 42.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NuVista Energy with a $0.67 average price target.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66 on June 2 and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $81.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 44.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Phillips 66 with a $86.43 average price target, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, US Capital Advisors also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

