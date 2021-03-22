Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Matador Resources (MTDR) and ARC Resources (OtherAETUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Matador Resources (MTDR) and ARC Resources (AETUF) with bullish sentiments.

Matador Resources (MTDR)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Matador Resources on March 19 and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.36, close to its 52-week high of $27.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Matador Resources with a $24.83 average price target.

ARC Resources (AETUF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources on March 18 and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.27, close to its 52-week high of $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 51.1% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARC Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.78, implying a 45.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$13.50 price target.

