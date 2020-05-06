Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Western Midstream Partners (WES)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Marathon Petroleum (MPC) and Western Midstream Partners (WES).

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

In a report released today, Doug Leggate from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on Marathon Petroleum, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Leggate ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 41.4% success rate. Leggate covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, California Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.17, a 76.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Western Midstream Partners (WES)

In a report released today, Shneur Gershuni from UBS maintained a Hold rating on Western Midstream Partners, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.59, close to its 52-week low of $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershuni has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -4.7% and a 43.5% success rate. Gershuni covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Midstream Partners is a Hold with an average price target of $10.50.

