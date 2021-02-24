Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Marathon Oil (MRO), Targa Resources (TRGP) and Antero Resources (AR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Marathon Oil (MRO), Targa Resources (TRGP) and Antero Resources (AR) with bullish sentiments.

Marathon Oil (MRO)

Siebert Williams Shank & Co analyst Gabriele Sorbara reiterated a Buy rating on Marathon Oil yesterday and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.16, close to its 52-week high of $11.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Sorbara ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.9% and a 32.9% success rate. Sorbara covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Matador Resources, and Laredo Petroleum.

Marathon Oil has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.46, implying a -8.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Targa Resources (TRGP)

Raymond James analyst James Weston reiterated a Buy rating on Targa Resources yesterday and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Weston covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dcp Midstream Partners, Crestwood Equity, and EnLink Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Targa Resources with a $35.38 average price target, a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 8, Seaport Global also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $35.00 price target.

Antero Resources (AR)

In a report released yesterday, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Antero Resources, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.92, close to its 52-week high of $10.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Antero Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00, a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Capital One Financial also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.