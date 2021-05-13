Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Marathon Oil (MRO), Ormat Technologies (ORA) and Southern Co (SO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Marathon Oil (MRO), Ormat Technologies (ORA) and Southern Co (SO) with bullish sentiments.

Marathon Oil (MRO)

Wells Fargo analyst Thomas Hughes CFA reiterated a Buy rating on Marathon Oil on May 10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.54.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 52.8% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Matador Resources, and Earthstone Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $12.57 average price target, implying a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Ormat Technologies (ORA)

In a report released today, Noah Kaye from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Ormat Technologies, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.22, close to its 52-week low of $53.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaye is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 63.6% success rate. Kaye covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, and Dana Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ormat Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.67.

Southern Co (SO)

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton reiterated a Buy rating on Southern Co on May 11. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $64.36, close to its 52-week high of $66.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, South Jersey Industries, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Southern Co with a $67.56 average price target, which is a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

