Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Marathon Oil (MRO), American Water (AWK) and PrairieSky Royalty (OtherPREKF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Marathon Oil (MRO), American Water (AWK) and PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF).

Marathon Oil (MRO)

In a report issued on January 13, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Marathon Oil, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.9% and a 36.8% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marathon Oil with a $7.81 average price target, which is a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 30, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

American Water (AWK)

In a report issued on January 13, Shelby Tucker from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American Water, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $158.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 69.4% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

American Water has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.67.

PrairieSky Royalty (PREKF)

In a report released yesterday, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PrairieSky Royalty, with a price target of C$14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 61.0% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Athabasca Oil.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PrairieSky Royalty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00, a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.50 price target.

