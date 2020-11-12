Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Kelt Exploration (OtherKELTF), Tamarack Valley Energy (OtherTNEYF) and Northland Power (OtherNPIFF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kelt Exploration (KELTF), Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF) and Northland Power (NPIFF).

Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

National Bank analyst Dan Payne maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration yesterday and set a price target of C$2.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Payne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Payne covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kelt Exploration is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.95, a 47.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.75 price target.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TNEYF)

Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea maintained a Buy rating on Tamarack Valley Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$1.35. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -16.4% and a 30.3% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Whitecap Resources, Birchcliff Energy, and Vermilion Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tamarack Valley Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.12, a 57.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

Northland Power (NPIFF)

In a report released yesterday, David Quezada from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Northland Power, with a price target of C$45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.14, close to its 52-week high of $34.93.

Quezada has an average return of 35.3% when recommending Northland Power.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is ranked #381 out of 7073 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Northland Power with a $34.68 average price target, implying a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$44.00 price target.

