Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Kelt Exploration (OtherKELTF), Suncor Energy (SU) and Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kelt Exploration (KELTF), Suncor Energy (SU) and Cenovus Energy (CVE).

Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

In a report released today, Dan Payne from National Bank upgraded Kelt Exploration to Buy, with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Payne is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 50.0% success rate. Payne covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Gran Tierra Energy, and Frontera Energy.

Kelt Exploration has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.84, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$3.00 price target.

Suncor Energy (SU)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy today and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.9% and a 46.2% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Suncor Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.65, implying a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$31.00 price target.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

Tudor Pickering analyst Matt Murphy, CFA maintained a Hold rating on Cenovus Energy today and set a price target of C$7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.98.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked #5384 out of 6815 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cenovus Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.43, representing an 11.5% upside. In a report issued on July 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

