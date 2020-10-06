Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Kelt Exploration (OtherKELTF) and Athabasca Oil (OtherATHOF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Kelt Exploration (KELTF) and Athabasca Oil (ATHOF).

Kelt Exploration (KELTF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Kelt Exploration, with a price target of C$2.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 44.5% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Kelt Exploration with a $2.17 average price target.

Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis reiterated a Sell rating on Athabasca Oil yesterday and set a price target of C$0.15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.10, close to its 52-week low of $0.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.8% and a 30.0% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Athabasca Oil with a $0.11 average price target.

