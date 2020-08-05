Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Imperial Oil (IMO) and Surge Energy (OtherZPTAF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Imperial Oil (IMO) and Surge Energy (ZPTAF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Imperial Oil (IMO)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil yesterday and set a price target of C$21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 47.3% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Imperial Oil with a $17.30 average price target, which is a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$23.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Surge Energy (ZPTAF)

Cormark Securities analyst Garett Ursu maintained a Hold rating on Surge Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.24, close to its 52-week low of $0.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Ursu is ranked #5767 out of 6858 analysts.

Surge Energy has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.29, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$0.35 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.