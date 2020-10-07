Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Husky Energy (OtherHUSKF) and Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Husky Energy (HUSKF) and Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Husky Energy (HUSKF)

In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Hold rating on Husky Energy, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.31.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Husky Energy with a $3.51 average price target, which is a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Scotiabank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.50 price target.

