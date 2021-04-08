Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Hess (HES) and Valero Energy (VLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hess (HES) and Valero Energy (VLO) with bullish sentiments.

Hess (HES)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Hess today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.43, close to its 52-week high of $76.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 39.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Hess with a $83.55 average price target, representing a 15.9% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

Valero Energy (VLO)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Valero Energy. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.7% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Valero Energy with a $86.69 average price target, which is a 18.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

