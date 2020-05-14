Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: H2O Innovation (OtherHEOFF) and Birchcliff Energy (OtherBIREF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on H2O Innovation (HEOFF) and Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) with bullish sentiments.

H2O Innovation (HEOFF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Raveel Afzaal maintained a Buy rating on H2O Innovation today and set a price target of C$1.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Afzaal is ranked #3602 out of 6532 analysts.

H2O Innovation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.42, which is a 102.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Industrial Alliance Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dennis Fong maintained a Buy rating on Birchcliff Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.2% and a 39.8% success rate. Fong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as PrairieSky Royalty, Abraxas Petroleum, and Canadian Natural.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Birchcliff Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.28.

