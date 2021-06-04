Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Canadian Natural (CNQ)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Canadian Natural (CNQ).
Canadian Natural (CNQ)
In a report released yesterday, Tudor Pickering from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural, with a price target of C$48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.16, close to its 52-week high of $37.46.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $44.21 average price target, representing a 19.7% upside. In a report issued on May 24, Evercore ISI also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.
