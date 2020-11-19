Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Exelon (EXC), Spire (SR) and PBF Energy (PBF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Exelon (EXC), Spire (SR) and PBF Energy (PBF).

Exelon (EXC)

In a report released today, Paul Fremont from Mizuho Securities maintained a Sell rating on Exelon, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $42.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Fremont is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Fremont covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, Edison International, and Pnm Resources.

Exelon has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.25.

Spire (SR)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Buy rating on Spire today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $62.65.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 68.3% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spire is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $66.50.

PBF Energy (PBF)

In a report released today, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on PBF Energy, with a price target of $10.80. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.12, close to its 52-week low of $4.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.6% and a 42.4% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Delek US Holdings, and Cenovus Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for PBF Energy with a $6.83 average price target, a 4.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, US Capital Advisors also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $7.00 price target.

