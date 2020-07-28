Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: EQT (EQT), Vermilion Energy (VET) and Range Resources (RRC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on EQT (EQT), Vermilion Energy (VET) and Range Resources (RRC).

EQT (EQT)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on EQT yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -14.0% and a 33.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EQT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.10, which is an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Vermilion Energy (VET)

In a report released yesterday, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vermilion Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $5.54, implying a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 13, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

Range Resources (RRC)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Range Resources yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Range Resources with a $5.96 average price target, representing a -1.7% downside. In a report issued on July 22, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

