Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: EQT (EQT), Crescent Point Energy (CPG) and Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on EQT (EQT), Crescent Point Energy (CPG) and Oasis Petroleum (OAS).

EQT (EQT)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on EQT on May 18 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -14.4% and a 32.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

EQT has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.05.

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

In a report issued on May 19, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Crescent Point Energy, with a price target of C$2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 42.4% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Paramount Resources.

Crescent Point Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50, representing a -2.6% downside. In a report issued on May 6, Tudor Pickering also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.00 price target.

Oasis Petroleum (OAS)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Oasis Petroleum on May 19 and set a price target of $0.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.53, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 42.7% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Extraction Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Oasis Petroleum with a $0.95 average price target.

