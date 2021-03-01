Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: EOG Resources (EOG), Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) and Imperial Oil (IMO)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on EOG Resources (EOG), Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) and Imperial Oil (IMO).

EOG Resources (EOG)

In a report issued on February 26, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on EOG Resources, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.2% and a 40.4% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for EOG Resources with a $71.50 average price target, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

In a report issued on February 26, Robert Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure, with a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $50.95, close to its 52-week high of $54.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 71.1% success rate. Kwan covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as AltaGas, Fortis, and Emera.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Infrastructure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.62.

Imperial Oil (IMO)

In a report issued on February 26, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil, with a price target of C$32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.96, close to its 52-week high of $23.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 50.0% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Canadian Natural, Vermilion Energy, and Cenovus Energy.

Imperial Oil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.90, a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$38.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.