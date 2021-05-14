Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: EOG Resources (EOG) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on EOG Resources (EOG) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC) with bullish sentiments.

EOG Resources (EOG)

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on EOG Resources, with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $82.60, close to its 52-week high of $86.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 45.3% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Occidental Petroleum.

EOG Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.30, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report issued on May 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Marathon Petroleum. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.08, close to its 52-week high of $61.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marathon Petroleum is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $70.71, which is a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

