Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Edison International (EIX), Southwest Gas (SWX) and Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Edison International (EIX), Southwest Gas (SWX) and Essential Utilities (WTRG) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Edison International (EIX)

Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton maintained a Hold rating on Edison International today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalton is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 59.4% success rate. Kalton covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Hawaiian Electric Industries, Public Service Enterprise, and WEC Energy Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edison International with a $85.75 average price target.

Southwest Gas (SWX)

In a report released today, Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Southwest Gas. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.68, close to its 52-week low of $64.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Chesapeake Utilities, and Centerpoint Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Southwest Gas with a $83.00 average price target.

Essential Utilities (WTRG)

Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder maintained a Hold rating on Essential Utilities today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Reeder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 61.5% success rate. Reeder covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as American States Water Company, Hawaiian Electric Industries, and California Water Service.

Essential Utilities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00.

