Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Edison International (EIX) and Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Edison International (EIX) and Centerpoint Energy (CNP).

Edison International (EIX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd maintained a Hold rating on Edison International today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.0% and a 55.8% success rate. Byrd covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and American Electric Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Edison International with a $65.50 average price target.

Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

In a report released today, Anthony Crowdell from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Centerpoint Energy, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Crowdell is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 58.0% success rate. Crowdell covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Consolidated Edison, and Alliant Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Centerpoint Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $20.71, a -5.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

