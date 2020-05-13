Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Duke Energy (DUK) and Suncor Energy (SU)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Duke Energy (DUK) and Suncor Energy (SU).
Duke Energy (DUK)
In a report released today, Julien Dumoulin Smith from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Hold rating on Duke Energy, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $81.04.
According to TipRanks.com, Smith is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Smith covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Public Service Enterprise, and Nextera Energy Partners.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duke Energy with a $100.78 average price target.
Suncor Energy (SU)
Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.30.
According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.0% and a 33.3% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Paramount Resources, Marathon Petroleum, and Delek US Holdings.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Suncor Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.05, implying a 24.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$32.00 price target.
