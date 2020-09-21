Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Dominion Energy (D) and Fortis (FTS)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Dominion Energy (D) and Fortis (FTS).

Dominion Energy (D)

BMO Capital analyst James Thalacker maintained a Hold rating on Dominion Energy today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -9.7% and a 18.8% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as NextEra Energy, CMS Energy, and DTE Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Dominion Energy with a $79.75 average price target, a 0.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 7, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Fortis (FTS)

In a report released today, Benjamin Pham from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fortis, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Pham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 78.3% success rate. Pham covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northland Power, TransAlta, and Emera.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortis with a $45.52 average price target.

