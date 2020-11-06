Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Diamondback (FANG), WPX Energy (WPX) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Diamondback (FANG), WPX Energy (WPX) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP).

Diamondback (FANG)

In a report issued on November 3, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.20, close to its 52-week low of $14.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.9% and a 26.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Matador Resources, and Concho Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondback is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.10, implying a 76.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

WPX Energy (WPX)

In a report issued on November 4, Brad Heffern from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on WPX Energy, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.1% and a 36.5% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on WPX Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.21, representing a 44.5% upside. In a report issued on October 20, KeyBanc also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP)

In a report released yesterday, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Brookfield Renewable Partners, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $57.50, close to its 52-week high of $59.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 70.2% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

Brookfield Renewable Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $53.66, a -5.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $59.00 price target.

