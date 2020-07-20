Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Diamondback (FANG), Continental Resources (CLR) and Birchcliff Energy (OtherBIREF)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Diamondback (FANG), Continental Resources (CLR) and Birchcliff Energy (BIREF).

Diamondback (FANG)

RBC Capital analyst Scott Hanold maintained a Buy rating on Diamondback on July 15 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -14.6% and a 32.2% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Diamondback is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $53.45, which is a 35.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Continental Resources (CLR)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Continental Resources on July 15 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 41.6% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Marathon Petroleum.

Continental Resources has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.50.

Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

In a report issued on July 15, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Birchcliff Energy, with a price target of C$1.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 42.9% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Birchcliff Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.68.

