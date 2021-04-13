Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Diamondback (FANG) and Frontera Energy (OtherFECCF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Diamondback (FANG) and Frontera Energy (FECCF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Diamondback (FANG)

In a report released today, Phillip Jungwirth from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Diamondback, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $73.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Jungwirth is ranked #5141 out of 7448 analysts.

Diamondback has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.50.

Frontera Energy (FECCF)

In a report released today, Mike Murphy CFA from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Frontera Energy, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.12, close to its 52-week high of $5.64.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.3% and a 42.9% success rate. CFA covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Gran Tierra Energy, and Parex Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Frontera Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $7.15.

