Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Delek US Holdings (DK), Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) and Ameren (AEE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Delek US Holdings (DK), Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) and Ameren (AEE).

Delek US Holdings (DK)

Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings on August 7 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -6.8% and a 40.4% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Paramount Resources, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Delek US Holdings with a $19.33 average price target, representing a 28.9% upside. In a report issued on August 5, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Pinnacle West Capital (PNW)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Pinnacle West Capital, with a price target of $88.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.02.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 63.0% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Consolidated Edison, and Centerpoint Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pinnacle West Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.50, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Ameren (AEE)

In a report released today, James Thalacker from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ameren, with a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $83.39, close to its 52-week high of $87.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Thalacker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 42.9% success rate. Thalacker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Dominion Energy, CMS Energy, and DTE Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameren with a $83.71 average price target, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

