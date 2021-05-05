Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Delek US Holdings (DK), Devon Energy (DVN) and BWX Technologies (BWXT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Delek US Holdings (DK), Devon Energy (DVN) and BWX Technologies (BWXT) with bullish sentiments.

Delek US Holdings (DK)

Raymond James analyst Justin Jenkins maintained a Buy rating on Delek US Holdings yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.80, close to its 52-week high of $27.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 60.6% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Delek US Holdings with a $25.30 average price target.

Devon Energy (DVN)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Devon Energy yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.45, close to its 52-week high of $26.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 43.3% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Devon Energy with a $29.26 average price target, a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on BWX Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.18, close to its 52-week high of $68.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Capstone Green Energy, and Ceco Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BWX Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.75.

