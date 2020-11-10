Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Delek US Holdings (DK) and Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Delek US Holdings (DK) and Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Delek US Holdings (DK)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Hold rating on Delek US Holdings on November 5 and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 41.0% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Par Pacific Holdings, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Delek US Holdings with a $16.40 average price target, a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

RBC Capital analyst Al Stanton maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy on November 5 and set a price target of C$0.40. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.22, close to its 52-week low of $0.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is ranked #5184 out of 7061 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gran Tierra Energy is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $0.37.

