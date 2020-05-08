Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Crew Energy (OtherCWEGF) and Ovintiv (OVV)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Crew Energy (CWEGF) and Ovintiv (OVV) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Crew Energy (CWEGF)

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -25.7% and a 22.8% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Crescent Point Energy.

Crew Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.19.

Ovintiv (OVV)

In a report released yesterday, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on Ovintiv, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.33, close to its 52-week low of $2.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 40.3% success rate. Fong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as PrairieSky Royalty, Abraxas Petroleum, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ovintiv is a Hold with an average price target of $7.83, which is a 47.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, TD Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

