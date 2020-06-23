Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Crew Energy (OtherCWEGF) and Continental Resources (CLR)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Crew Energy (CWEGF) and Continental Resources (CLR).

Crew Energy (CWEGF)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Harvey maintained a Hold rating on Crew Energy yesterday and set a price target of C$0.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 41.2% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Crew Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.21.

Continental Resources (CLR)

RBC Capital analyst Brad Heffern maintained a Buy rating on Continental Resources on June 18 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Heffern is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 43.1% success rate. Heffern covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Extraction Oil & Gas, and Marathon Petroleum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Continental Resources is a Hold with an average price target of $13.04.

