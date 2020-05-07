Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Crescent Point Energy (CPG) and Athabasca Oil (OtherATHOF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Crescent Point Energy (CPG) and Athabasca Oil (ATHOF).

Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -25.3% and a 23.0% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Painted Pony Petroleum, Tamarack Valley Energy, and Whitecap Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crescent Point Energy with a $1.70 average price target, implying a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$2.00 price target.

Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)

In a report released today, Dennis Fong from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Sell rating on Athabasca Oil, with a price target of C$0.10. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.10, close to its 52-week low of $0.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 40.7% success rate. Fong covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as PrairieSky Royalty, Abraxas Petroleum, and Birchcliff Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Athabasca Oil with a $0.10 average price target, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on April 29, Raymond James also reiterated a Sell rating on the stock.

