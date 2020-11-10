Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Continental Resources (CLR) and Viper Energy (VNOM)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Continental Resources (CLR) and Viper Energy (VNOM).

Continental Resources (CLR)

In a report released today, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Continental Resources, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.8% and a 40.0% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Southwestern Energy, Concho Resources, and Antero Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Continental Resources with a $15.88 average price target, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Viper Energy (VNOM)

In a report released today, Jeff Grampp from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.27, close to its 52-week low of $4.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Grampp is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -32.2% and a 20.3% success rate. Grampp covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Oil And Gas, Evolution Petroleum, and SilverBow Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viper Energy with a $13.75 average price target, representing a 70.0% upside. In a report issued on November 2, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.