Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Consolidated Edison (ED) and Continental Resources (CLR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Consolidated Edison (ED) and Continental Resources (CLR).

Consolidated Edison (ED)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Consolidated Edison, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $76.91.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.6% and a 67.9% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Centerpoint Energy, and Eversource Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Consolidated Edison is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $73.00, which is a -4.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $73.00 price target.

Continental Resources (CLR)

In a report released today, William Janela from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Continental Resources, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Janela is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 67.0% and a 78.4% success rate. Janela covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Magnolia Oil & Gas, Pioneer Natural, and Devon Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Continental Resources with a $28.04 average price target, which is a -0.5% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

