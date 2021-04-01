Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Conocophillips (COP), Devon Energy (DVN) and Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Conocophillips (COP), Devon Energy (DVN) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Conocophillips (COP)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman reiterated a Buy rating on Conocophillips yesterday and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 39.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Northern Oil And Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Conocophillips is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.50, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

Devon Energy (DVN)

In a report released today, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Devon Energy, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 44.8% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Antero Resources, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Devon Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.78, a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.75 price target.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James maintained a Sell rating on Exxon Mobil. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 59.7% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Crossamerica Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Exxon Mobil has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $60.32.

