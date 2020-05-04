Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Conocophillips (COP), Concho Resources (CXO) and Chevron (CVX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Conocophillips (COP), Concho Resources (CXO) and Chevron (CVX) with bullish sentiments.

Conocophillips (COP)

MKM Partners analyst John Gerdes maintained a Buy rating on Conocophillips today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Gerdes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.0% and a 41.5% success rate. Gerdes covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Continental Resources, and Southwestern Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Conocophillips is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $47.88, which is a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Concho Resources (CXO)

In a report released today, Mark Lear from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Concho Resources, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Lear is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 29.5% success rate. Lear covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Pioneer Natural, and Cimarex Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concho Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.00, representing a 29.5% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $65.00 price target.

Chevron (CVX)

J.P. Morgan analyst Phil Gresh maintained a Buy rating on Chevron today and set a price target of $103.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $89.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 68.8% success rate. Gresh covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Occidental Petroleum, Marathon Petroleum, and Delek US Holdings.

Chevron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $101.63, a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

