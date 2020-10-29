Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Concho Resources (CXO) and Canadian Natural (CNQ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Concho Resources (CXO) and Canadian Natural (CNQ) with bullish sentiments.

Concho Resources (CXO)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Concho Resources, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.41, close to its 52-week low of $33.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -16.3% and a 28.5% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Concho Resources has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.47, a 51.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Siebert Williams Shank & Co also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural on October 27 and set a price target of C$31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.3% and a 38.5% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Natural is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.77, implying a 50.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$33.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.