Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: CMS Energy (CMS) and AltaGas (OtherATGFF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on CMS Energy (CMS) and AltaGas (ATGFF).

CMS Energy (CMS)

Citigroup analyst Ryan Levine maintained a Hold rating on CMS Energy today and set a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Levine is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 71.4% success rate. Levine covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Infrastructure, Mdu Resources Group, and Sempra Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CMS Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.83, representing a -3.1% downside. In a report issued on July 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AltaGas (ATGFF)

In a report released today, David Quezada from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on AltaGas, with a price target of C$22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.41.

Quezada has an average return of 8.7% when recommending AltaGas.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is ranked #417 out of 6850 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AltaGas is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.04, a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.