Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Clearway Energy (CWEN), ARC Resources (OtherAETUF) and Fortis (FTS)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Clearway Energy (CWEN), ARC Resources (AETUF) and Fortis (FTS).

Clearway Energy (CWEN)

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer reiterated a Hold rating on Clearway Energy. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 62.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Westport Fuel Systems, and Workhorse Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearway Energy with a $32.00 average price target, a 17.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ARC Resources (AETUF)

In a report released today, Michael Harvey from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on ARC Resources, with a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Harvey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 51.6% success rate. Harvey covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Paramount Resources, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARC Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.34, implying a 36.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.50 price target.

Fortis (FTS)

In a report released today, Maurice Choy from RBC Capital reiterated a Hold rating on Fortis, with a price target of C$59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.92, close to its 52-week high of $44.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Choy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.8% and a 82.6% success rate. Choy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as TransAlta, ATCO Ltd., and Emera.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortis with a $49.37 average price target, implying a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$58.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.