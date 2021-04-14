Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Chevron (CVX), Duke Energy (DUK) and Public Service Enterprise (PEG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Chevron (CVX), Duke Energy (DUK) and Public Service Enterprise (PEG).

Chevron (CVX)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on Chevron today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $102.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 38.4% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Chevron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $117.81, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Duke Energy (DUK)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Hold rating on Duke Energy today and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $98.50, close to its 52-week high of $98.88.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 68.9% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Duke Energy with a $102.50 average price target.

Public Service Enterprise (PEG)

In a report released today, Sophie Karp from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Public Service Enterprise, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.41, close to its 52-week high of $62.43.

Karp has an average return of 10.6% when recommending Public Service Enterprise.

According to TipRanks.com, Karp is ranked #1378 out of 7451 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Public Service Enterprise is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.71.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.