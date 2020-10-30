Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Chevron (CVX) and Phillips 66 (PSX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Chevron (CVX) and Phillips 66 (PSX) with bullish sentiments.

Chevron (CVX)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Chevron, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chevron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.73, representing a 42.7% upside. In a report issued on October 20, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Phillips 66, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.66, close to its 52-week low of $40.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Phillips 66 Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phillips 66 is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.00, representing a 58.7% upside. In a report issued on October 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $66.00 price target.

