Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Chevron (CVX) and Antero Resources (AR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Chevron (CVX) and Antero Resources (AR).

Chevron (CVX)

In a report released today, Devin McDermott from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Chevron, with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $84.81.

According to TipRanks.com, McDermott has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.8% and a 38.5% success rate. McDermott covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Occidental Petroleum, and Concho Resources.

Chevron has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $106.85.

Antero Resources (AR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Carlucci maintained a Sell rating on Antero Resources today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.62.

Carlucci has an average return of 5.4% when recommending Antero Resources.

According to TipRanks.com, Carlucci is ranked #5368 out of 6893 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Antero Resources with a $3.36 average price target.

