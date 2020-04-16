Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Centerpoint Energy (CNP) and Azure Power Global (AZRE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Centerpoint Energy (CNP) and Azure Power Global (AZRE) with bullish sentiments.

Centerpoint Energy (CNP)

Credit Suisse analyst Michael Weinstein W. maintained a Buy rating on Centerpoint Energy today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.62.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 49.3% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Dominion Resources.

Centerpoint Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.08, a 32.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 3, Wolfe Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $19.00 price target.

Azure Power Global (AZRE)

Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi maintained a Buy rating on Azure Power Global yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.78, close to its 52-week high of $16.80.

Mandloi has an average return of 6.0% when recommending Azure Power Global.

According to TipRanks.com, Mandloi is ranked #2578 out of 6470 analysts.

Azure Power Global has an analyst consensus of Hold.

