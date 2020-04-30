Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Cenovus Energy (CVE) and Whitecap Resources (OtherSPGYF)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Cenovus Energy (CVE) and Whitecap Resources (SPGYF) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Cenovus Energy, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.5% and a 44.3% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cenovus Energy with a $5.03 average price target, which is a 33.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$4.30 price target.

Whitecap Resources (SPGYF)

Tudor Pickering analyst Jordan McNiven maintained a Hold rating on Whitecap Resources today and set a price target of C$2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.32.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 80.0% success rate. McNiven covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Whitecap Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.50, representing a 104.3% upside. In a report issued on April 22, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.50 price target.

