Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Cenovus Energy (CVE) and DTE Energy (DTE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Cenovus Energy (CVE) and DTE Energy (DTE).

Cenovus Energy (CVE)

In a report released yesterday, Manav Gupta from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Cenovus Energy, with a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Gupta is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.8% and a 42.0% success rate. Gupta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Paramount Resources, and Marathon Petroleum.

Cenovus Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.58, which is a 16.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DTE Energy (DTE)

In a report released today, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on DTE Energy, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $114.12.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 64.0% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextera Energy Partners, Pinnacle West Capital, and Consolidated Edison.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DTE Energy with a $119.00 average price target, which is a 3.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, KeyBanc also downgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.