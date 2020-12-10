Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Canadian Natural (CNQ), Imperial Oil (IMO) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Canadian Natural (CNQ), Imperial Oil (IMO) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN).

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released today, Gregory Pardy from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Canadian Natural. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 48.8% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Suncor Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $25.31 average price target, implying a 4.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$36.00 price target.

Imperial Oil (IMO)

In a report released today, Phil Gresh from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Imperial Oil, with a price target of C$28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Gresh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 67.6% success rate. Gresh covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Par Pacific Holdings, Occidental Petroleum, and Marathon Petroleum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Imperial Oil with a $17.58 average price target, a -9.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 26, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$22.00 price target.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN)

In a report released today, Nelson Ng from RBC Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Algonquin Power & Utilities. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.01, close to its 52-week high of $16.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 80.3% success rate. Ng covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Brookfield Renewable Partners, Just Energy Group, and Northland Power.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Algonquin Power & Utilities with a $16.02 average price target.

