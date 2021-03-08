Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Canadian Natural (CNQ), Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) and Viper Energy (VNOM)

Companies in the Utilities sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Canadian Natural (CNQ), Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) and Viper Energy (VNOM).

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

RBC Capital analyst Gregory Pardy maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural on March 4 and set a price target of C$43.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Pardy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 50.7% success rate. Pardy covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Vermilion Energy, Cenovus Energy, and Baytex Energy.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.17, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$50.00 price target.

Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)

In a report issued on March 5, Al Stanton from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gran Tierra Energy, with a price target of C$1.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanton is ranked #4241 out of 7343 analysts.

Gran Tierra Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.76, implying a -8.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.15 price target.

Viper Energy (VNOM)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Viper Energy on March 5 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.33, close to its 52-week high of $18.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 67.0% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Viper Energy with a $17.40 average price target, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

