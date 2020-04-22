Analysts Offer Insights on Utilities Companies: Canadian Natural (CNQ), Enerplus (ERF) and Vermilion Energy (VET)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Utilities sector with new ratings on Canadian Natural (CNQ), Enerplus (ERF) and Vermilion Energy (VET).

Canadian Natural (CNQ)

Raymond James analyst Chris Cox maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural today and set a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 44.2% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Canadian Natural has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.94, representing a 59.2% upside. In a report issued on April 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$29.00 price target.

Enerplus (ERF)

Tudor Pickering analyst Jordan McNiven reiterated a Buy rating on Enerplus today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.97, close to its 52-week low of $1.15.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 66.7% success rate. McNiven covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Enerplus is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.02, which is a 160.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

Vermilion Energy (VET)

In a report released today, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Vermilion Energy, with a price target of C$4.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.59, close to its 52-week low of $1.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -19.7% and a 27.1% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vermilion Energy is a Hold with an average price target of $8.36, representing a 136.8% upside. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$6.50 price target.

